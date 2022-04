El fiscal jefe de la CPI dice en Bucha que “Ucrania es la escena de un crimen”

BORODYANKA, UKRAINE - 2022/04/12: Destroyed residential buildings seen in Borodyanka, Kyiv Oblast. The city of Borodyanka was destroyed by intense shelling by Russian forces. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that the situation in the town of Borodyanka, about 15 miles from Bucha, was "significantly more dreadful" than Bucha where there were high profile massacres of civilians. (Photo by Alex Chan Tsz Yuk/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) / SOPA Images