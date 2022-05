PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 10: U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) (C) speaks as Chair of Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) (L) and House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) (R) listen during a news briefing at the 2022 House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference March 10, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. House Democrats gathered in Philadelphia for their annual retreat. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) / Alex Wong