Los hermanos Dardenne denuncian la crueldad de la migración en “Tori y Lokita” desde Cannes

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 25: (L to R) Directors Luc Dardenne and Jean-Pierre Dardenne attend the photocall for "Tori And Lokita" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) / Gareth Cattermole