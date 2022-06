No hay nada extraordinario: Duque tras llamada entre Gustavo Petro y Joe Biden

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 22: Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez speaks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a bilateral meeting at the UK diplomatic residence on September 22, 2021 in New York City. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held bilateral meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez before giving a speech at the U.N. General Assembly on his last day in the U.S. The British prime minister was one of more than 100 heads of state or government who attended the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in person, although the size of delegations was smaller due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) / Michael M Santiago/GettyImages