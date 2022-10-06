Actualidad

“La plata se necesita”: exministro Rudolf Hommes sobre reforma tributaria

El exministro Hommes se pronuncia sobre los cambios que se verían en el país ante la reforma tributaria.

“La plata se necesita”: exministro Rudolf Hommes sobre reforma tributaria

“La plata se necesita”: exministro Rudolf Hommes sobre reforma tributaria

13:50

Compartir

El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles

<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/366/1665064742_736_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Reforma Tributaria en Colombia

Hoy

Escuche la entrevista completa aquí:

“La plata se necesita”: exministro Rudolf Hommes sobre reforma tributaria

“La plata se necesita”: exministro Rudolf Hommes sobre reforma tributaria

13:50

Compartir

El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles

<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/366/1665064742_736_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Reforma Tributaria en Colombia

El siguiente artículo se está cargando

Escucha la radioen directo

W Radio
Directo

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad

Hable con el programa

Programación

Señales

Elige una ciudad

Compartir

Más acciones

Suscríbete

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad