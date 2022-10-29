Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial muertes un poco oscuras

Julio Sánchez Cristo comparte su especial muertes un poco oscuras. Conozca más detalles de la mano de artistas como Ritichie Valens, Ozzy Osbourne, The Who y Led Zeppelin.

Primera hora

La bamba - Ritichie Valens

Donna - Ritchie Valens

Mr crowley - Ozzy Osbourne

Crazy train Ozzy Osbourne

Baba O’Riley - The Who

See me, feel me - The Who

Kashmir - Led Zeppelin

Stairway to heaven - Led Zeppelin

The pretender - Foo Fighters

Learn to fly - Foo Fighters

Segunda hora

Is this love - Bob Marley

Could you be loved - Bob Marley

All eyez on me - 2Pac

Hit ´em up - 2Pac

Ain’t´no mountain high enough - Tammi Terrell, Marvin Gaye

Ain’t Nothing Like The Real Thing - Tammi Terrel, Marvin Gaye

La cura - Frankie Ruiz

Desnúdate mujer - Frankie Ruiz

Everyday - Buddy Holly

Peggy sue - Buddy Holly

God save the queen - Sex Pistols

Anarchy in the UK - Sex Pistols

Submission - Sex Pistols

Tercera hora

Sombras nada mas - Javier Solis

En tu pelo - Javier Solis

Volver - Carlos Gardel

Por una cabeza - Carlos Gardel

De repente - Soraya

Solo por ti - Soraya

Love will tear us apart - Joy Division

Disorder - Joy Division

Nasty girl - The Notorious B.I.G

Big poppa - The Notorious B.I.G

Lucid dreams - Juice WRLD

All girls are the same - Juice WRLD

Como la flor - Selena

Amor prohibido - Selena