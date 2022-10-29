Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial muertes un poco oscuras
Este sábado 29 de octubre Julio Sánchez Cristo trae una selección especial de la mano de artistas como Ritichie Valens y Ozzy Osbourne.
Julio Sánchez Cristo comparte su especial muertes un poco oscuras. Conozca más detalles de la mano de artistas como Ritichie Valens, Ozzy Osbourne, The Who y Led Zeppelin.
Primera hora
Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (29/10/2022 - Tramo de 10:00 a 11:00)
01:00:00
La bamba - Ritichie Valens
Donna - Ritchie Valens
Mr crowley - Ozzy Osbourne
Crazy train Ozzy Osbourne
Baba O’Riley - The Who
See me, feel me - The Who
Kashmir - Led Zeppelin
Stairway to heaven - Led Zeppelin
The pretender - Foo Fighters
Learn to fly - Foo Fighters
Segunda hora
Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (29/10/2022 - Tramo de 11:00 a 12:00)
01:00:00
Is this love - Bob Marley
Could you be loved - Bob Marley
All eyez on me - 2Pac
Hit ´em up - 2Pac
Ain’t´no mountain high enough - Tammi Terrell, Marvin Gaye
Ain’t Nothing Like The Real Thing - Tammi Terrel, Marvin Gaye
La cura - Frankie Ruiz
Desnúdate mujer - Frankie Ruiz
Everyday - Buddy Holly
Peggy sue - Buddy Holly
God save the queen - Sex Pistols
Anarchy in the UK - Sex Pistols
Submission - Sex Pistols
Tercera hora
Sombras nada mas - Javier Solis
En tu pelo - Javier Solis
Volver - Carlos Gardel
Por una cabeza - Carlos Gardel
De repente - Soraya
Solo por ti - Soraya
Love will tear us apart - Joy Division
Disorder - Joy Division
Nasty girl - The Notorious B.I.G
Big poppa - The Notorious B.I.G
Lucid dreams - Juice WRLD
All girls are the same - Juice WRLD
Como la flor - Selena
Amor prohibido - Selena