Tendencias

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Marvin Gaye

PRIMERA HORA

  • Witchcraft - Marvin Gaye
  • You don´t know what love is - Marvin Gaye
  • Calypso blues - Marvin Gaye
  • Hello there angel - Marvin Gaye
  • What kind of fool am i - Marvin Gaye
  • Days of wine and roses - Marvin Gaye
  • I was telling her about you - Marvin Gaye
  • When your lover has gone - Marvin Gaye
  • How sweet it is (to be loved by you) - Marvin Gaye
  • One of these days - Marvin Gaye
  • Unforgettable - Marvin Gaye
  • Mama Loocie - The Moonglows
  • You´re the one for me - Marvin Gaye
  • Ain’t that peculiar - Marvin Gaye

SEGUNDA HORA

  • It’s got to be a miracle - Marvin Gaye
  • Baby say yes - Marvin Gaye
  • Ain’t no mountain high enough - Marvin Gaye, Tammy Terrel
  • You’ve got what it takes - Marvin Gaye, Tammy Terrel
  • Ain’t nothing like the real thing - Marvin Gaye, Tammy Terrel
  • You ain’t livin´till you’re lovin´- Marvin Gaye, Tammy Terrel
  • I´ll never stop loving you baby - Marvin Gaye, Tammy Terrel
  • You´re all i need to get - Marvin Gaye, Tammy Terrel
  • At last (I found a love) - Marvin Gaye
  • Every now and then - Marvin Gaye
  • I heard it through the grapevine - Marvin Gaye
  • California soul - Marvin Gaye
  • The onion song - Marvin Gaye
  • Baby i need your loving -  Marvin Gaye
  • This magic moment - Marvin Gaye
  • Seek and you shall find - Marvin Gaye

TERCER HORA

  • Yesterday - Marvin Gaye
  • That’s the way love is - Marvin Gaye
  • What´s going on - Marvin Gaye
  • Mercy mercy me (The Ecology) - Marvin Gaye
  • Right on - Marvin Gaye
  • Main theme from trouble man - Marvin Gaye
  • Let´s get it on - Marvin Gaye
  • Distant lover - Marvin Gaye
  • You are everything - Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross
  • Feel all my love inside - Marvin Gaye
  • Sexual healing - Marvin Gaye
  • Joy - Marvin Gaye

