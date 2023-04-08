Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Marvin Gaye
PRIMERA HORA
- Witchcraft - Marvin Gaye
- You don´t know what love is - Marvin Gaye
- Calypso blues - Marvin Gaye
- Hello there angel - Marvin Gaye
- What kind of fool am i - Marvin Gaye
- Days of wine and roses - Marvin Gaye
- I was telling her about you - Marvin Gaye
- When your lover has gone - Marvin Gaye
- How sweet it is (to be loved by you) - Marvin Gaye
- One of these days - Marvin Gaye
- Unforgettable - Marvin Gaye
- Mama Loocie - The Moonglows
- You´re the one for me - Marvin Gaye
- Ain’t that peculiar - Marvin Gaye
SEGUNDA HORA
- It’s got to be a miracle - Marvin Gaye
- Baby say yes - Marvin Gaye
- Ain’t no mountain high enough - Marvin Gaye, Tammy Terrel
- You’ve got what it takes - Marvin Gaye, Tammy Terrel
- Ain’t nothing like the real thing - Marvin Gaye, Tammy Terrel
- You ain’t livin´till you’re lovin´- Marvin Gaye, Tammy Terrel
- I´ll never stop loving you baby - Marvin Gaye, Tammy Terrel
- You´re all i need to get - Marvin Gaye, Tammy Terrel
- At last (I found a love) - Marvin Gaye
- Every now and then - Marvin Gaye
- I heard it through the grapevine - Marvin Gaye
- California soul - Marvin Gaye
- The onion song - Marvin Gaye
- Baby i need your loving - Marvin Gaye
- This magic moment - Marvin Gaye
- Seek and you shall find - Marvin Gaye
TERCER HORA
- Yesterday - Marvin Gaye
- That’s the way love is - Marvin Gaye
- What´s going on - Marvin Gaye
- Mercy mercy me (The Ecology) - Marvin Gaye
- Right on - Marvin Gaye
- Main theme from trouble man - Marvin Gaye
- Let´s get it on - Marvin Gaye
- Distant lover - Marvin Gaye
- You are everything - Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross
- Feel all my love inside - Marvin Gaye
- Sexual healing - Marvin Gaye
- Joy - Marvin Gaye