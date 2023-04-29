Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial bandas que jamás volverán a estar juntas

PRIMERA HORA

  • Maldito duende - Héroes del Silencio
  • La chispa adecuada - Héroes del Silencio
  • Héroe de leyenda - Héroes del Silencio
  • Entre dos tierras - Héroes del Silencio
  • La carta - Héroes del Silencio
  • Wonderwall - Oasis
  • Stop crying your heart out - Oasis
  • Don’t look back in anger - Oasis
  • Stand by me - Oasis
  • Champagne supernova - Oasis

SEGUNDA HORA

  • Stairway to heaven - Led Zeppelin
  • Immigrant song - Led Zeppelin
  • Whole lotta love - Led Zeppelin
  • Black dog - Led Zeppelin
  • Kashmir - Led Zeppelin
  • Losing my religion - R.E.M
  • Everybody hurts - R.E.M
  • Shiny happy people - R.E.M
  • Man on the moon - R.E.M
  • The one i love - R.E.M

TERCERA HORA

  • Hijo de la luna - Mecano
  • Mujer contra mujer - Mecano
  • Cruz de navajas - Mecano
  • Me cuesta tanto olvidarte - Mecano
  • Riders on the storm - The Doors
  • Light my fire - The Doors
  • L.A woman - The Doors
  • The end - The Doors

