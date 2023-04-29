Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial bandas que jamás volverán a estar juntas
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
PRIMERA HORA
- Maldito duende - Héroes del Silencio
- La chispa adecuada - Héroes del Silencio
- Héroe de leyenda - Héroes del Silencio
- Entre dos tierras - Héroes del Silencio
- La carta - Héroes del Silencio
- Wonderwall - Oasis
- Stop crying your heart out - Oasis
- Don’t look back in anger - Oasis
- Stand by me - Oasis
- Champagne supernova - Oasis
SEGUNDA HORA
- Stairway to heaven - Led Zeppelin
- Immigrant song - Led Zeppelin
- Whole lotta love - Led Zeppelin
- Black dog - Led Zeppelin
- Kashmir - Led Zeppelin
- Losing my religion - R.E.M
- Everybody hurts - R.E.M
- Shiny happy people - R.E.M
- Man on the moon - R.E.M
- The one i love - R.E.M
TERCERA HORA
- Hijo de la luna - Mecano
- Mujer contra mujer - Mecano
- Cruz de navajas - Mecano
- Me cuesta tanto olvidarte - Mecano
- Riders on the storm - The Doors
- Light my fire - The Doors
- L.A woman - The Doors
- The end - The Doors