Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Hip Hop Billboard
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
Este sábado 24 de junio, Julio Sánchez Cristo le trae un especial del hip hop Billboard. A continuación reviva el especial completo:
PRIMERA HORA
- It ‘s tricky - Run-DMC
- The message - Grandmaster flash & The Furious Five
- Cold rock a party - MC Lyte
- U make we wanna - Jadakiss
- New jack hustler - Ice-T
- Just another day - Queen Latifah
- How high - Redman, Method Man
- Choices - E-40
- What’s the difference - Dr Dre
- Area codes - Ludacris
- Real nigga quotes - Common
SEGUNDA HORA
- Ms. fat booty - Mos Def
- Fight the power - Public Enemy
- I know what you want - Busta Rhymes
- Magic stick - Lil ́Kim
- Killing me softly with his song - Fugees
- Vivrant thing - Q-Tip
- Still not a player - Big Pun Joe
- The breaks - Kurtis Blow
- Get ur freak on - Missy Elliott
- It was a good day - Ice Cube
- In da club - 50 Cent
- Loungin (who do ya luv) - LL Cool J
TERCER HORA
- Hey ya! - Outkast
- Stronger - Kanye West
- Tusa - Nicki Minaj
- Who am i (What’s my name?) - Snoop Dogg
- Over - Drake
- Lollipop - Lil Wayne
- Hypnotize - The Notorious Big
- Cleanin´out my closet - Eminem
- So many tears - 2Pac
- I can - Nas
- Swimming pools (drank) - Kendrick Lamar
- Empire state of mind - Jay Z