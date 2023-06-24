Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Tendencias

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Hip Hop Billboard

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ. Foto: W Radio.

Este sábado 24 de junio, Julio Sánchez Cristo le trae un especial del hip hop Billboard. A continuación reviva el especial completo:

PRIMERA HORA

  • It ‘s tricky - Run-DMC
  • The message - Grandmaster flash & The Furious Five
  • Cold rock a party - MC Lyte
  • U make we wanna - Jadakiss
  • New jack hustler - Ice-T
  • Just another day - Queen Latifah
  • How high - Redman, Method Man
  • Choices - E-40
  • What’s the difference - Dr Dre
  • Area codes - Ludacris
  • Real nigga quotes - Common

SEGUNDA HORA

  • Ms. fat booty - Mos Def
  • Fight the power - Public Enemy
  • I know what you want - Busta Rhymes
  • Magic stick - Lil ́Kim
  • Killing me softly with his song - Fugees
  • Vivrant thing - Q-Tip
  • Still not a player - Big Pun Joe
  • The breaks - Kurtis Blow
  • Get ur freak on - Missy Elliott
  • It was a good day - Ice Cube
  • In da club - 50 Cent
  • Loungin (who do ya luv) - LL Cool J

TERCER HORA

  • Hey ya! - Outkast
  • Stronger - Kanye West
  • Tusa - Nicki Minaj
  • Who am i (What’s my name?) - Snoop Dogg
  • Over - Drake
  • Lollipop - Lil Wayne
  • Hypnotize - The Notorious Big
  • Cleanin´out my closet - Eminem
  • So many tears - 2Pac
  • I can - Nas
  • Swimming pools (drank) - Kendrick Lamar
  • Empire state of mind - Jay Z

