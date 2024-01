Biden logra el apoyo del sindicato automotor UAW, clave para ganar en Wisconsin y Michigan

Washington (United States), 24/01/2024.- US President Joe Biden speaks at the United Auto Workers (UAW) conference in Washington, DC, USA, 24 January 2024. The United Auto Workers union endorsed Biden, delivering a long-sought boost to his 2024 reelection campaign ahead of an increasingly likely rematch with Donald Trump. EFE/EPA/Ting Shen/POOL / Ting Shen/POOL ( EFE )