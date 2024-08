No hay vuelta atrás hasta hacer valer el triunfo de González Urrutia: María Corina Machado

TOPSHOT - Venezuelan Presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado attend a campaign rally in Caracas on July 4, 2024. Campaigning for July 28 presidential elections officially opened in Venezuela amid great uncertainty July 4, 2024, with incumbent Nicolas Maduro accused of political persecution. (Photo by Gabriela ORAA / AFP) (Photo by GABRIELA ORAA/AFP via Getty Images) / GABRIELA ORAA