🔴 EN VIVO Fiji vs. Francia: minuto a minuto del partido por Mundial Sub 20 Femenino

MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA - SEPTEMBER 06: Jerseys of France at the dressing room prior to the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024 match between Fiji and France at Estadio Atanasio Girardot on September 06, 2024 in Medellin, Colombia. (Photo by Andres Rot - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) / Andres Rot - FIFA