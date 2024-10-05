Tendencias

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial dedicado a Paul McCartney

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

PRIMERA HORA

  • Love me do - The Beatles
  • I saw her standing there - The Beatles
  • All my loving - The Beatles
  • Can’t buy me love - The Beatles
  • And i love her - The Beatles
  • Yesterday - The Beatles
  • Michelle - The Beatles
  • Paperback writer - The Beatles
  • Eleanor Rigby - The Beatles
  • I’m only sleeping - The Beatles
  • Penny Lane - The Beatles
  • Sgt. Pepper’s lonely hearts club band - The Beatles
  • With a little help from my friends - The Beatles
  • Lovely Rita - The Beatles
  • Hello, goodbye - The Beatles
  • Blackbird - The Beatles
  • Ob-la-di, ob-la-da - The Beatles

SEGUNDA HORA

  • Martha my dear - The Beatles
  • Hey jude - The Beatles
  • Let it be - The Beatles
  • Maybe i’m amazed - Paul McCartney, Wings
  • Another day - Paul McCartney
  • Uncle Albert/ Admiral Halsey - Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney
  • The back seat of my car - Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney
  • My love - Paul McCartney, Wings
  • Live and let die - Paul McCartney, Wings
  • Band on the run - Paul McCartney, Wings
  • Junior’s farm (one hand clapping session) - Paul McCartney, Wings

TERCER HORA

  • With a little luck - Paul McCartney, Wings
  • Let ‘em in - Paul McCartney, Wings
  • Silly love songs - Paul McCartney, Wings
  • Goodnight tonight - Paul McCartney, Wings
  • Coming up - Paul McCartney
  • Ebony and Ivory - Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder
  • Say say say - Paul McCartney, Michael Jackson
  • No more lonely nights - Paul McCartney
  • Hope of deliverance - Paul McCartney
  • Spies like us - Paul McCartney
  • Freedom - Paul McCartney

