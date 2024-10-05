Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial dedicado a Paul McCartney
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
PRIMERA HORA
- Love me do - The Beatles
- I saw her standing there - The Beatles
- All my loving - The Beatles
- Can’t buy me love - The Beatles
- And i love her - The Beatles
- Yesterday - The Beatles
- Michelle - The Beatles
- Paperback writer - The Beatles
- Eleanor Rigby - The Beatles
- I’m only sleeping - The Beatles
- Penny Lane - The Beatles
- Sgt. Pepper’s lonely hearts club band - The Beatles
- With a little help from my friends - The Beatles
- Lovely Rita - The Beatles
- Hello, goodbye - The Beatles
- Blackbird - The Beatles
- Ob-la-di, ob-la-da - The Beatles
SEGUNDA HORA
- Martha my dear - The Beatles
- Hey jude - The Beatles
- Let it be - The Beatles
- Maybe i’m amazed - Paul McCartney, Wings
- Another day - Paul McCartney
- Uncle Albert/ Admiral Halsey - Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney
- The back seat of my car - Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney
- My love - Paul McCartney, Wings
- Live and let die - Paul McCartney, Wings
- Band on the run - Paul McCartney, Wings
- Junior’s farm (one hand clapping session) - Paul McCartney, Wings
TERCER HORA
- With a little luck - Paul McCartney, Wings
- Let ‘em in - Paul McCartney, Wings
- Silly love songs - Paul McCartney, Wings
- Goodnight tonight - Paul McCartney, Wings
- Coming up - Paul McCartney
- Ebony and Ivory - Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder
- Say say say - Paul McCartney, Michael Jackson
- No more lonely nights - Paul McCartney
- Hope of deliverance - Paul McCartney
- Spies like us - Paul McCartney
- Freedom - Paul McCartney