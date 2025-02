Google usará la inteligencia artificial para estimar la edad de los usuarios

Beijing (China), 04/02/2025.- A signage for Google is diplayed near their office in Beijing, China, 04 February 2025. After the US imposed a 10 percent tariff on Chinese goods 01 February, China announced 04 February it will investigate Google, a US tech company, for alleged violation of China'Äôs Anti-Monopoly Law. China also announced an additional 15 percent tariff on U.S. goods such as coal and liquified natural gas; and a 10 percent tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, large-displacement cars and pickup trucks, which will start 10 February. EFE/EPA/JESSICA LEE / JESSICA LEE ( EFE )