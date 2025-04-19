Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial artistas que se encontraron con su fe

PRIMERA HORA

Agúzate - Richie Ray & Bobby Cruz

Gan gan y gon gon - Richie Ray & Bobby Cruz

Is this love - Bob Marley

Woman no cry - Bob Marley

Maldita primavera - Yuri

Dame un beso - Yuri

Let’s stay together - Al Green

How can you mend a broken heart - Al Green

Poison - Alice Cooper

School’s out - Alice Cooper

SEGUNDA HORA

Cuando te beso - Juan Luis Guerra

Ojalá que llueva café - Juan Luis Guerra

Una hoja en blanco - Omar Geles, Esmeralda

Como le pago a mi Dios - Los Diablitos

Nothing compares 2 U - Sinéad O’ Connor

Jealous - Sinéad O’ Connor

Kiss - Prince

Purple rain - Prince

Lucille - Little Richard

Tutti fruitti - Little Richard

Knockin’ on heaven’s door - Bob Dylan

Blowin’ in the wind - Bob Dylan

Personal Jesus - Johnny Cash

Ring of fire - Johnny Cash

TERCER HORA

Aparentemente - Tony Vega

Esa mujer - Tony Vega

Caretas - Ismael Miranda

Así se compone un son - Ismael Miranda

What’s love got to do with it - Tina Turner

The best - Tina Turner

Wild world - Yusuf / Cat Stevens

Morning has broken - Yusuf / Cat Stevens

My sweet lord - George Harrison

Got my mind set on you - George Harrison

Gasolina - Daddy Yankee

Llamado de emergencia - Daddy Yankee