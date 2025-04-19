Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Tendencias

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial artistas que se encontraron con su fe

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

PRIMERA HORA

Agúzate - Richie Ray & Bobby Cruz

Gan gan y gon gon - Richie Ray & Bobby Cruz

Is this love - Bob Marley

Woman no cry - Bob Marley

Maldita primavera - Yuri

Dame un beso - Yuri

Let’s stay together - Al Green

How can you mend a broken heart - Al Green

Poison - Alice Cooper

School’s out - Alice Cooper

SEGUNDA HORA

Cuando te beso - Juan Luis Guerra

Ojalá que llueva café - Juan Luis Guerra

Una hoja en blanco - Omar Geles, Esmeralda

Como le pago a mi Dios - Los Diablitos

Nothing compares 2 U - Sinéad O’ Connor

Jealous - Sinéad O’ Connor

Kiss - Prince

Purple rain - Prince

Lucille - Little Richard

Tutti fruitti - Little Richard

Knockin’ on heaven’s door - Bob Dylan

Blowin’ in the wind - Bob Dylan

Personal Jesus - Johnny Cash

Ring of fire - Johnny Cash

TERCER HORA

Aparentemente - Tony Vega

Esa mujer - Tony Vega

Caretas - Ismael Miranda

Así se compone un son - Ismael Miranda

What’s love got to do with it - Tina Turner

The best - Tina Turner

Wild world - Yusuf / Cat Stevens

Morning has broken - Yusuf / Cat Stevens

My sweet lord - George Harrison

Got my mind set on you - George Harrison

Gasolina - Daddy Yankee

Llamado de emergencia - Daddy Yankee

El siguiente artículo se está cargando

Escucha la radioen directo

W Radio
Directo

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad

Hable con el programa

Programación

Señales

Elige una ciudad

Compartir

Más acciones

Suscríbete

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad