Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial artistas que se encontraron con su fe
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
PRIMERA HORA
Agúzate - Richie Ray & Bobby Cruz
Gan gan y gon gon - Richie Ray & Bobby Cruz
Is this love - Bob Marley
Woman no cry - Bob Marley
Maldita primavera - Yuri
Dame un beso - Yuri
Let’s stay together - Al Green
How can you mend a broken heart - Al Green
Poison - Alice Cooper
School’s out - Alice Cooper
SEGUNDA HORA
Cuando te beso - Juan Luis Guerra
Ojalá que llueva café - Juan Luis Guerra
Una hoja en blanco - Omar Geles, Esmeralda
Como le pago a mi Dios - Los Diablitos
Nothing compares 2 U - Sinéad O’ Connor
Jealous - Sinéad O’ Connor
Kiss - Prince
Purple rain - Prince
Lucille - Little Richard
Tutti fruitti - Little Richard
Knockin’ on heaven’s door - Bob Dylan
Blowin’ in the wind - Bob Dylan
Personal Jesus - Johnny Cash
Ring of fire - Johnny Cash
TERCER HORA
Aparentemente - Tony Vega
Esa mujer - Tony Vega
Caretas - Ismael Miranda
Así se compone un son - Ismael Miranda
What’s love got to do with it - Tina Turner
The best - Tina Turner
Wild world - Yusuf / Cat Stevens
Morning has broken - Yusuf / Cat Stevens
My sweet lord - George Harrison
Got my mind set on you - George Harrison
Gasolina - Daddy Yankee
Llamado de emergencia - Daddy Yankee