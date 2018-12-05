Hora del RegresoHora del Regreso

Humorista se hace pasar por mujer en Tinder y asegura que fue la experiencia más horrible

El humorista David Suárez habla en La Hora del Regreso sobre su experimento social al hacerse pasar por una mujer en Tinder.

04:37

Imagen de referencia. Foto: Getty Images

