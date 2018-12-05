Humorista se hace pasar por mujer en Tinder y asegura que fue la experiencia más horrible
El humorista David Suárez habla en La Hora del Regreso sobre su experimento social al hacerse pasar por una mujer en Tinder.
Imagen de referencia. Foto: Getty Images