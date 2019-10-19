Hable con el programa

Escuche ahora

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo

Síguenos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Las 34 de Melisa

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.. Foto: Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo

19/10/2019 - ( hace 58 minutos )

PRIMERA HORA

Waltz 2 - Dmitri Shotaskov

Eres - Café Tacvba

Another brick in the wall, Pt2 - Pink Floyd

Bad to the bone - George Thorogoof & The Destroyers

Vienna - Billy Joel

L-O-V-E - Nat King Cole

Dream a little dream of me - Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong 

I´m still standing - Elton John

Nocturne en mi bémol majeur opus 9 - Fréderic Chopin, Luis Fernando Pérez   

A song for you - Donny Hathaway

See you when i git there - Lou Rawls 4:25

Frank Sinatra llegó a elogiar en él el clasicismo de su canto y el toque sedoso de su voz

Fields of gold - Sting 

Whip it - DEVO 

Últimas Noticias

El tercer mandato de Evo Morales fue ilegal: politólogo boliviano

El tercer mandato de Evo Morales fue ilegal: politólogo boliviano

Conozca de qué trata el proyecto que ayuda a migrantes venezolanos en Cúcuta

Conozca de qué trata el proyecto que ayuda a migrantes venezolanos en Cúcuta

Conozca las impresiones de la leyenda del rugby argentino sobre el Mundial en Japón

Conozca las impresiones de la leyenda del rugby argentino sobre el Mundial en Japón

Secciones

Emisoras

Programas