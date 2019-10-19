Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Las 34 de Melisa

PRIMERA HORA Waltz 2 - Dmitri Shotaskov Eres - Café Tacvba Another brick in the wall, Pt2 - Pink Floyd Bad to the bone - George Thorogoof & The Destroyers Vienna - Billy Joel L-O-V-E - Nat King Cole Dream a little dream of me - Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong I´m still standing - Elton John Nocturne en mi bémol majeur opus 9 - Fréderic Chopin, Luis Fernando Pérez A song for you - Donny Hathaway See you when i git there - Lou Rawls 4:25 Frank Sinatra llegó a elogiar en él el clasicismo de su canto y el toque sedoso de su voz Fields of gold - Sting Whip it - DEVO