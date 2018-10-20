Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: un viaje por las series de ayer y hoy
PRIMERA HORA
Red Right Hand (Theme from “Peaky Blinders”) - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
I’m Popeye The Sailor Man - Sammy Lerner
Mission Impossible Theme - Lalo Schifrin
The Sniper - Lalo Schifrin
Batman theme - Neal Hefti
Classic Batman title end - Neal Hefti
Space 1999 (espacio 1999) - Barry Gray
Supercar theme (Supercar) - Barry Gary
Theme from Game of Thrones (GOT) - Ramin Djawadi
Light of the Seven - Ramin Djawadi
The Addams Family theme (Familia Addams) - Vic Mizzy
Hide and go shirek - Vic Mizzy
Wagon Train theme (Caravana) - Geoff Love & His Orchestra
The Flintstones openin & closing - Los Picapiedras
The Time Tunnel main title - John Williams
SEGUNDA HORA
Negro y azul (Breaking bad) - Los cuates de Sinaloa
Baby’s Coming - Dave Porter
Stark Trek theme (Stark Trek) - Dennis McCarthy
Battle for the array - Jay Chattaway
Star again (13 reasons why) - One Republic Ft Logi
Back to you - Selena Gomez
Thunderbirds theme (Guardianes del espacio) - Barry Gray
Lost in Space (Lost in Space) - John Williams
King’s paradise (Luke Cage) - Rakim, Adrian Young, Ali Shasheed Muhammad
One more night - Michael Kiwanuka
Bewitched theme - Bewitched
Mad Men Suite (Mad Men) - David Carbonara
A beautiful mine - RJD2
TERCERA HORA
Yes sir, I can boogie (La casa de las flores) - Baccara
Maldita Primavera - Yuri
The A - Team Theme - Mike Post, Pete Carperter
Julia - Willie Colon
Should I stay or should I go (Stranger Things) - The Clash
Atmosphere - Joy Division
NYPD blue theme - Mike Post
The avengers theme - Laurie Johnson
Theme form te walking dead - Bear McCreary
A return to compassion - Bear McCreary
Main title (Xena: Warrior princes) - Joseph Loduca
Ladder fight - Joseph Loduca
Bella cia - ( La Casa de Papel) - Manu Pilas o
El show de Luci - Main Theme
End of the tunnel - Ramin Djawadi
Concéntrese main theme - Concentrese