  • Actualizado 19 Nov 2021 10:42

    Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

    Tendencias

    Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: un viaje por las series de ayer y hoy

    La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

    (Thot)

    20/10/2018 - 13:44 h CUT

    PRIMERA HORA

    Red Right Hand (Theme from “Peaky Blinders”) - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

    I’m Popeye The Sailor Man - Sammy Lerner

    Mission Impossible Theme - Lalo Schifrin

    The Sniper - Lalo Schifrin

    Batman theme - Neal Hefti   

    Classic Batman title end - Neal Hefti

    Space 1999 (espacio 1999) - Barry Gray

    Supercar theme (Supercar) - Barry Gary

    Theme from Game of Thrones (GOT) - Ramin Djawadi

    Light of the Seven - Ramin Djawadi

    The Addams Family theme (Familia Addams) - Vic Mizzy

    Hide and go shirek - Vic Mizzy

    Wagon Train theme (Caravana) - Geoff Love & His Orchestra

    The Flintstones openin & closing - Los Picapiedras

    The Time Tunnel main title - John Williams

    ----------------------------

    SEGUNDA HORA

    Negro y azul (Breaking bad) - Los cuates de Sinaloa

    Baby’s Coming - Dave Porter

    Stark Trek theme (Stark Trek) - Dennis McCarthy 

    Battle for the array - Jay Chattaway

    Star again (13 reasons why) - One Republic Ft Logi

    Back to you - Selena Gomez

    Thunderbirds theme (Guardianes del espacio) - Barry Gray

    Lost in Space (Lost in Space) - John Williams

    King’s paradise (Luke Cage) - Rakim, Adrian Young, Ali Shasheed Muhammad

    One more night - Michael Kiwanuka

    Bewitched theme - Bewitched

    Mad Men Suite (Mad Men) - David Carbonara

    A beautiful mine - RJD2

    ----------------------------

    TERCERA HORA

    Yes sir, I can boogie (La casa de las flores) - Baccara

    Maldita Primavera - Yuri

    The A - Team Theme - Mike Post, Pete Carperter

    Julia - Willie Colon

    Should I stay or should I go (Stranger Things)  - The Clash

    Atmosphere - Joy Division 

    NYPD blue theme - Mike Post

    The avengers theme - Laurie Johnson

    Theme form te walking dead - Bear McCreary

    A return to compassion -  Bear McCreary

    Main title (Xena: Warrior princes) - Joseph Loduca

    Ladder fight - Joseph Loduca

    Bella cia - ( La Casa de Papel) - Manu Pilas o

    El show de Luci - Main Theme 

    End of the tunnel - Ramin Djawadi

    Concéntrese main theme - Concentrese

    El siguiente artículo se está cargando

    Escucha la radioen directo

    W Radio
    Directo

    Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad

    Hable con el programa

    Programación

    Señales

    Elige una ciudad

    Compartir

    Más acciones

    Suscríbete

    Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad