Playlist Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Meditación

PRIMERA HORA
Afternoon spirits - Cora Zea
Moments in love - The Art of Noise
Soft energy music - Planetary Space
Morning breeze - Koh Lantana
Chariots of fire - Vangelis
Orinoco flow - Enya
Dela dela - Sacred Spirit
Song for guy - Elton John
Theme from the Mission - Ennio Morricone
Reading your mind - Zarobi
Braids - Enrico Carmona
Air on a g string - Richard Mollenbeck
SEGUNDA HORA
Tubular bells - Mike Oldfield
Return to innocence - Enigma
Mad world - Sergei Baronin
New moon (the meadow) - Miranda Boumedin
Sweet lullaby - Deep Forest
Twin peaks theme - Angelo Badalamenti
The big blue - Éric Serra
Memories - Pangea Collective
Enlightment - Delle Alpi
Chakra yoga - Waht Poo
Albatros - Feetwood Mac
Life on mars? - Tyler and Mark
Flying - The Beatles
TERCERA HORA
Love´s theme - Giorgio Moroder
Warszawa - David Bowie
Forever young - Emelie Norstadt
Lucid dreams - ItsAMoney
Teardrop - Massive Attack
Hunger of the pine - Alt J
Lemon tree - Cole Albrighton
Chandelier - Amanda Crow
Porcelain - Moby
Adimus - Adiemus
She moves trough the fair - Boyzone
Virtue - Jesse Cook