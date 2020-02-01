Playlist Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Meditación

PRIMERA HORA

Afternoon spirits - Cora Zea

Moments in love - The Art of Noise

Soft energy music - Planetary Space

Morning breeze - Koh Lantana

Chariots of fire - Vangelis

Orinoco flow - Enya

Dela dela - Sacred Spirit

Song for guy - Elton John

Theme from the Mission - Ennio Morricone

Reading your mind - Zarobi

Braids - Enrico Carmona

Air on a g string - Richard Mollenbeck

Escucha Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (01/02/2020 - Tramo de 10:00 a 11:00) en W Radio Colombia

SEGUNDA HORA

Tubular bells - Mike Oldfield

Return to innocence - Enigma

Mad world - Sergei Baronin

New moon (the meadow) - Miranda Boumedin

Sweet lullaby - Deep Forest

Twin peaks theme - Angelo Badalamenti

The big blue - Éric Serra

Memories - Pangea Collective

Enlightment - Delle Alpi

Chakra yoga - Waht Poo

Albatros - Feetwood Mac

Life on mars? - Tyler and Mark

Flying - The Beatles

Escucha Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (01/02/2020 - Tramo de 11:00 a 12:00) en W Radio Colombia

TERCERA HORA

Love´s theme - Giorgio Moroder

Warszawa - David Bowie

Forever young - Emelie Norstadt

Lucid dreams - ItsAMoney

Teardrop - Massive Attack

Hunger of the pine - Alt J

Lemon tree - Cole Albrighton

Chandelier - Amanda Crow

Porcelain - Moby

Adimus - Adiemus

She moves trough the fair - Boyzone

Virtue - Jesse Cook