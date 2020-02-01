Hable con el programa

Playlist Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Meditación

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

01/02/2020 - ( hace 3 horas )

PRIMERA HORA 

 

Afternoon spirits - Cora Zea 

Moments in love - The Art of Noise 

Soft energy music - Planetary Space 

Morning breeze - Koh Lantana 

Chariots of fire - Vangelis 

Orinoco flow - Enya 

Dela dela - Sacred Spirit 

Song for guy - Elton John 

Theme from the Mission - Ennio Morricone 

Reading your mind - Zarobi

Braids - Enrico Carmona

Air on a g string - Richard Mollenbeck 

 

 

SEGUNDA HORA 

 

Tubular bells - Mike Oldfield 

Return to innocence - Enigma

Mad world - Sergei Baronin 

New moon (the meadow) - Miranda Boumedin 

Sweet lullaby - Deep Forest

Twin peaks theme - Angelo Badalamenti 

The big blue - Éric Serra 

Memories - Pangea Collective  

Enlightment - Delle Alpi 

Chakra yoga - Waht Poo 

Albatros - Feetwood Mac 

Life on mars? - Tyler and Mark 

Flying - The Beatles

 

 

TERCERA HORA 

 

Love´s theme - Giorgio Moroder 

Warszawa - David Bowie 

Forever young - Emelie Norstadt 

Lucid dreams - ItsAMoney 

Teardrop - Massive Attack 

Hunger of the pine - Alt J 

Lemon tree - Cole Albrighton 

Chandelier - Amanda Crow 

Porcelain - Moby 

Adimus - Adiemus  

She moves trough the fair - Boyzone 

Virtue - Jesse Cook 

 

