Victoria consecutiva: Palmeiras es bicampeón de la Copa Libertadores

MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - NOVEMBER 27: Felipe Melo of Palmeiras lifts the Champions Trophy of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores after the final match of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2021 between Palmeiras and Flamengo at Centenario Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Montevideo, Uruguay. Palmeiras defeated Flamengo by 2-1 in extra time. (Photo by Agencia Gamba/Getty Images) / Sandro Pereyra