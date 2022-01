Joe Biden discutirá con el emir de Qatar sobre asuntos energéticos ante la crisis con Ucrania

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 28: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at Mill 19, a former steel mill being developed into a robotics research facility, on the campus of Carnegie Mellon University on January 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Biden arrived in Pittsburgh for a scheduled visit to promote his bipartisan infrastructure plan hours after at least 10 people were reportedly injured when a major bridge collapsed in the city. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) / Jeff Swensen