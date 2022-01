Reino Unido prepara una ley para endurecer sanciones contra Rusia

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss holds a bilateral meeting with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles (unseen) on day one of the G7 Summit Of Foreign And Development Ministers at the Museum of Liverpool. Other G7 development ministers attended virtually. December 11, 2021 in Liverpool, England. This is the second in-person meeting of G7 foreign ministers during the UK's G7 presidency, following an event in London in May. The UK also hosted the G7 Leaders' Summit in Carbis Bay earlier this year. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) / Chris Furlong