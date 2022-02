Caimanes jugará este jueves una final histórica en la Serie del Caribe

MAZATLAN, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 04: Adam Walker II #26 of Caimanes de Barranquilla of Colombia hits a foul ball on the 7th inning during the game between Colombia and Dominican Republic as part of Serie del Caribe 2021 at Teodoro Mariscal Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Mazatlan, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) / Hector Vivas