Incendios en el Guaviare: casi 10.000 hectáreas de selva están en riesgo por el fuego

In this aerial view the red dust of the BR230 highway, known as "Transamazonica", mixes with fires at sunset in the agriculture town of Ruropolis, Para state, northen Brazil, on September 6, 2019. - Presidents and ministers from seven Amazon countries met in Colombia on Friday to agree on measures to protect the world's biggest rainforest, under threat from wildfires and rampant deforestation. The summit took place in the wake of an international outcry over months of raging fires that have devastated swaths of the Amazon in Brazil and Bolivia. (Photo by Johannes MYBURGH / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOHANNES MYBURGH/AFP via Getty Images) / JOHANNES MYBURGH