Guerra Rusia – Ucrania: Se reportan combates en la central ucraniana de Chernóbil

PRYPIAT, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 4, 2022 - Soldiers shoot a mortar during tactical drills for Ukrainian Interior Ministry units to practice interoperability while defending a city, urban combat tactics and response to the aftermath of the hostilities in a city, Prypiat, the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, Kyiv Region, northern Ukraine. (Photo credit should read Volodymyr Tarasov/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images) / TARASOV