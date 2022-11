Irán vs Estados Unidos: reviva el minuto a minuto del partido por el Mundial

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 29: Christian Pulisic (C) of USA scores his team's first goal past Majid Hosseini (L), Alireza Beiranvand (R) and Amir Abedzadeh of Iran during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images) / Marvin Ibo Guengoer