Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial dedicado a los 57 años de la revista Rolling Stone

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

PRIMERA HORA

  • All along the watchtower - Jimi Hendrix Experience
  • Melissa - The Allman Brothers Band
  • The thrill is gone - B.B King
  • Me and the devil blues - Robert Johnson
  • The cover of Rolling Stone - Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show
  • You never can tell - chuck Berry
  • Rollin’ stone - Muddy Waters
  • Like a rolling stone - Bob Dylan
  • One - Metallica
  • The man who sold the world - Nirvana
  • Ripple - Grateful Dead
  • Vertigo - U2

SEGUNDA HORA

  • For your love - The Yardbirds
  • Black magic woman - Santana
  • Blitzkrieg bop - Ramones
  • Seven nation army - The White Stripes
  • Can’t stop - Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • 1952 Vincent black lightning - Richard Thompson
  • Polk salad Annie - James Burton
  • Hully gully - Mike Bloomfield
  • Killing in the name - Rage Against The Machine
  • Sultans of swing - Dire Straits
  • A run for life - Dick Dale & His Del-tones
  • Tupelo - Steve Cropper, Pop Staples, Albert King

TERCERA HORA

  • Fortunate son - John Fogerty & Foo Fighters
  • Turn! turn! turn! - The Byrds
  • Florentine pogen - Frank Zappa, The Mothers of Invention
  • How long blues - T-Bone Walker
  • Behind blue eyes - The Who
  • Walk on the wild side - Lou Reed
  • Smoke on the water - Deep Purple
  • Sweet dreams - Roy Buchanan
  • Creep - Radiohead
  • Panama - Van Halen
  • A case of you - Joni Mitchell
  • I love rock n’ roll - Joan Jett and The Blackhearts

