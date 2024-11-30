Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial dedicado a los 57 años de la revista Rolling Stone
PRIMERA HORA
- All along the watchtower - Jimi Hendrix Experience
- Melissa - The Allman Brothers Band
- The thrill is gone - B.B King
- Me and the devil blues - Robert Johnson
- The cover of Rolling Stone - Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show
- You never can tell - chuck Berry
- Rollin’ stone - Muddy Waters
- Like a rolling stone - Bob Dylan
- One - Metallica
- The man who sold the world - Nirvana
- Ripple - Grateful Dead
- Vertigo - U2
SEGUNDA HORA
- For your love - The Yardbirds
- Black magic woman - Santana
- Blitzkrieg bop - Ramones
- Seven nation army - The White Stripes
- Can’t stop - Red Hot Chili Peppers
- 1952 Vincent black lightning - Richard Thompson
- Polk salad Annie - James Burton
- Hully gully - Mike Bloomfield
- Killing in the name - Rage Against The Machine
- Sultans of swing - Dire Straits
- A run for life - Dick Dale & His Del-tones
- Tupelo - Steve Cropper, Pop Staples, Albert King
TERCERA HORA
- Fortunate son - John Fogerty & Foo Fighters
- Turn! turn! turn! - The Byrds
- Florentine pogen - Frank Zappa, The Mothers of Invention
- How long blues - T-Bone Walker
- Behind blue eyes - The Who
- Walk on the wild side - Lou Reed
- Smoke on the water - Deep Purple
- Sweet dreams - Roy Buchanan
- Creep - Radiohead
- Panama - Van Halen
- A case of you - Joni Mitchell
- I love rock n’ roll - Joan Jett and The Blackhearts