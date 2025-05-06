Met Gala 2025: Estos fueron los ‘looks’ más icónicos

Un coro de afroamericanos abrió este lunes el desfile de moda de la Met Gala,
bajo la atenta mirada de la organizadora del evento, la influyente editora Anna Wintour, el actor Colman Domingo y el corredor de fórmula uno Lewis Hamilton.
La veintena de cantantes del coro interpretaron ‘Ain’t no Mountain High Enough’ de Marvin Gaye sobre la alfombra azul y floreada del evento, que
celebra una exposición en el Metropolitan Museum sobre el estilo de los llamados ‘dandis negros’.
El
cantante puertorriqueño Bad Bunny, la cantante colombiana Shakira y la actriz de origen dominicano Zoe Saldaña están entre más de una decena de estrellas hispanas invitadas este año a la Met Gala y que desfilaron por la icónica escalinata del Museo Metropolitano de Nueva York.
La organización desveló la lista de 400 invitados poco antes de empezar la acción,
una larga lista incluía también a la cantante Rosalía y a la modelo e influencer Georgina Rodríguez como representación española.
Otros conocidos rostros de la música latina son los colombianos
Maluma y J Balvin, este último acompañado de su esposa, la modelo argentina Valentina Ferrer.
Según informó este lunes la organización unas horas antes de desplegar su alfombra roja, la Met Gala
ha recaudado un récord de 31 millones de dólares en beneficio del Instituto de Moda del Museo de Arte Metropolitano de Nueva York.
Los fondos proceden de los asistentes, una lista de 400 celebridades que p
agaron unos 75.000 dólares por entrada -según medios especializados, ya que no se publica oficialmente ese dato- aunque muchos acuden patrocinados por marcas de moda que los visten durante una exclusiva velada dentro del museo.
La organización agregó que varias instituciones también aportaron fondos para el evento benéfico, principalmente la red social Instagram,
la Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation y Africa Fashion International, que fue creada por la empresaria y filántropa sudafricana Precious Moloi-Motsepe.
