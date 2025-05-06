Tendencias

Met Gala 2025: Estos fueron los ‘looks’ más icónicos

Horas antes de iniciar, la organización anunció que había recaudado un récord de 31 millones de dólares en beneficio del Instituto de Moda del Museo de Arte Metropolitano de Nueva York.

NEW YORK (United States), 06/05/2025.- Anne Hathaway poses on the red carpet for the 2025 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 05 May 2025. The event coincides with the Met Costume Institute's spring 2025 exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style which will be on view from 10 May 2025 through 26 October 2025. (Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE / JUSTIN LANE (EFE)

Un coro de afroamericanos abrió este lunes el desfile de moda de la Met Gala, bajo la atenta mirada de la organizadora del evento, la influyente editora Anna Wintour, el actor Colman Domingo y el corredor de fórmula uno Lewis Hamilton.

La veintena de cantantes del coro interpretaron ‘Ain’t no Mountain High Enough’ de Marvin Gaye sobre la alfombra azul y floreada del evento, que celebra una exposición en el Metropolitan Museum sobre el estilo de los llamados ‘dandis negros’.

El cantante puertorriqueño Bad Bunny, la cantante colombiana Shakira y la actriz de origen dominicano Zoe Saldaña están entre más de una decena de estrellas hispanas invitadas este año a la Met Gala y que desfilaron por la icónica escalinata del Museo Metropolitano de Nueva York.

La organización desveló la lista de 400 invitados poco antes de empezar la acción, una larga lista incluía también a la cantante Rosalía y a la modelo e influencer Georgina Rodríguez como representación española.

Otros conocidos rostros de la música latina son los colombianos Maluma y J Balvin, este último acompañado de su esposa, la modelo argentina Valentina Ferrer.

Según informó este lunes la organización unas horas antes de desplegar su alfombra roja, la Met Gala ha recaudado un récord de 31 millones de dólares en beneficio del Instituto de Moda del Museo de Arte Metropolitano de Nueva York.

Los fondos proceden de los asistentes, una lista de 400 celebridades que pagaron unos 75.000 dólares por entrada -según medios especializados, ya que no se publica oficialmente ese dato- aunque muchos acuden patrocinados por marcas de moda que los visten durante una exclusiva velada dentro del museo.

La organización agregó que varias instituciones también aportaron fondos para el evento benéfico, principalmente la red social Instagram, la Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation y Africa Fashion International, que fue creada por la empresaria y filántropa sudafricana Precious Moloi-Motsepe.

Estos fueron los ‘looks’ más icónicos

NEW YORK (United States), 05/05/2025.- Bad Bunny poses on the red carpet for the 2025 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art&#039;s Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 05 May 2025. The event coincides with the Met Costume Institute&#039;s spring 2025 exhibition ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ which will be on view from 10 May 2025 through 26 October 2025. (Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

NEW YORK (United States), 05/05/2025.- Bad Bunny poses on the red carpet for the 2025 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 05 May 2025. The event coincides with the Met Costume Institute's spring 2025 exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style which will be on view from 10 May 2025 through 26 October 2025. (Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE / JUSTIN LANE

