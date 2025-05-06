Tendencias

Shakira, J Balvin y Maluma, entre los latinos que brillaron en la alfombra de la Met Gala 2025

La organización desveló la lista de 400 invitados poco antes de empezar la acción, en la que se incluyeron algunos colombianos.

Shakira at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Shakira at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images) / Michael Buckner

El cantante puertorriqueño Bad Bunny, la cantante colombiana Shakira y la actriz de origen dominicano Zoe Saldaña están entre más de una decena de estrellas hispanas invitadas este año a la Met Gala y que desfilaron por la icónica escalinata del Museo Metropolitano de Nueva York.

La organización desveló la lista de 400 invitados poco antes de empezar la acción, una larga lista incluía también a la cantante Rosalía y a la modelo e influencer Georgina Rodríguez como representación española.

Otros conocidos rostros de la música latina son los colombianos Maluma y J Balvin, este último acompañado de su esposa, la modelo argentina Valentina Ferrer.

Los invitados a la exclusiva fiesta, en la que se espera extravagancia inspirada en los ‘dandis negros’, incluyen a los actores Zendaya y Adrien Brody, las cantantes Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Rihanna y Miley Cyrus, y las estrellas de reality show Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner y Kendall Jenner, asiduas al evento.

Así lucieron los latinoamericanos

NEW YORK (United States), 05/05/2025.- Bad Bunny poses on the red carpet for the 2025 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art&#039;s Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 05 May 2025. The event coincides with the Met Costume Institute&#039;s spring 2025 exhibition ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ which will be on view from 10 May 2025 through 26 October 2025. (Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

NEW YORK (United States), 05/05/2025.- Bad Bunny poses on the red carpet for the 2025 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 05 May 2025. The event coincides with the Met Costume Institute's spring 2025 exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style which will be on view from 10 May 2025 through 26 October 2025. (Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE / JUSTIN LANE

