Shakira, J Balvin y Maluma, entre los latinos que brillaron en la alfombra de la Met Gala 2025

NEW YORK (United States), 05/05/2025.- Bad Bunny poses on the red carpet for the 2025 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 05 May 2025. The event coincides with the Met Costume Institute's spring 2025 exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style which will be on view from 10 May 2025 through 26 October 2025. (Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE / JUSTIN LANE