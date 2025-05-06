Shakira, J Balvin y Maluma, entre los latinos que brillaron en la alfombra de la Met Gala 2025

El
cantante puertorriqueño Bad Bunny, la cantante colombiana Shakira y la actriz de origen dominicano Zoe Saldaña están entre más de una decena de estrellas hispanas invitadas este año a la Met Gala y que desfilaron por la icónica escalinata del Museo Metropolitano de Nueva York.
La organización desveló la lista de 400 invitados poco antes de empezar la acción,
una larga lista incluía también a la cantante Rosalía y a la modelo e influencer Georgina Rodríguez como representación española.
Otros conocidos rostros de la música latina son los colombianos
Maluma y J Balvin, este último acompañado de su esposa, la modelo argentina Valentina Ferrer.
Los invitados a la exclusiva fiesta, en la que se espera extravagancia inspirada en los ‘dandis negros’, incluyen a los actores Zendaya y Adrien Brody, las cantantes Chappell Roan, Charli XCX,
Rihanna y Miley Cyrus, y las estrellas de reality show Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner y Kendall Jenner, asiduas al evento. Así lucieron los latinoamericanos Olivier Rousteing, Rosalía at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lanna Apiskuh/WWD via Getty Images) / WWD NEW YORK (United States), 05/05/2025.- Bad Bunny poses on the red carpet for the 2025 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 05 May 2025. The event coincides with the Met Costume Institute's spring 2025 exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style which will be on view from 10 May 2025 through 26 October 2025. (Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE
/ JUSTIN LANE NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Shakira attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic) / Theo Wargo NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: (L-R) Maluma and Willy Chavarria attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic) / Theo Wargo NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: (L-R) Valentina Ferrer and J Balvin attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) / Michael Loccisano/GA Maluma at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lanna Apiskuh/WWD via Getty Images) / WWD NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: J Balvin attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) / Kevin Mazur/MG25 Georgina Rodríguez at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) / Gilbert Flores NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Bad Bunny seen on Upper East Side on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Aeon/GC Images) / Aeon NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Zoe Saldaña attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) / Neilson Barnard/MG25 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Georgina Rodríguez attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) / Kevin Mazur/MG25 Olivier Rousteing, Rosalía at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lanna Apiskuh/WWD via Getty Images) / WWD NEW YORK (United States), 05/05/2025.- Bad Bunny poses on the red carpet for the 2025 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 05 May 2025. The event coincides with the Met Costume Institute's spring 2025 exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style which will be on view from 10 May 2025 through 26 October 2025. (Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE
/ JUSTIN LANE NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Shakira attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic) / Theo Wargo NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: (L-R) Maluma and Willy Chavarria attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic) / Theo Wargo NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: (L-R) Valentina Ferrer and J Balvin attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) / Michael Loccisano/GA Maluma at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lanna Apiskuh/WWD via Getty Images) / WWD NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: J Balvin attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) / Kevin Mazur/MG25 Georgina Rodríguez at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) / Gilbert Flores NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Bad Bunny seen on Upper East Side on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Aeon/GC Images) / Aeon NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Zoe Saldaña attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) / Neilson Barnard/MG25 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Georgina Rodríguez attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) / Kevin Mazur/MG25 Olivier Rousteing, Rosalía at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lanna Apiskuh/WWD via Getty Images) / WWD Anterior Siguiente Ampliar