La Roma continúa pujando por Richard Ríos y el Benfica aparece como nuevo pretendiente

LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD, PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - 2025/06/28: Richard Rios of SE Palmeiras enters the field of play prior to the FIFA Club World Cup round of 16 football match between SE Palmeiras and Botafogo FR. SE Palmeiras won 1-0 over Botafogo FR after extra time. (Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images) / Nicolò Campo