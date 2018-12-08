Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial canciones a la luz

PRIMERA HORA

La luz - Juanes

New light - John Mayer

Light it up - Major Lazer

Lights - Ellie Goulding

Light my fire - The Doors

Bendita tu luz - Mana

Light - San Holo

Light on - Maggie Rogers

Light of the seven - Ramin Djawadi

Lights down low - MAX

Lights out - Royal Blood

----------------------------

SEGUNDA HORA

Lights on - Shawn Mendes

Light headed - David Guetta

Luz de día - Enanitos Verdes

Light of the world - Planetshakers

Lightning strike - Judas Priest

Un millón de años luz - Soda Stereo

Traveling light - Cliff DeMarks

Dance into the light - Phil Colins

Shine a light - The Rolling Stones

Blinded by the light - Bruce Springsteen

Red lights - Tiesto

Green Light - Lorde

----------------------------

TERCERA HORA

Shed a light - Robin Schulz

Lights out, words gone - Bombay Bicycle Club

Red morning light - Kings of Leon

The light is always green - The Housemartins

Paradise by the dashboard light - Meat Loaf

One more light - Linkin Park

Crying lightning - Arctic Monkeys

Ride the lighnting - Metallica

Lost in your light - Dua Lipa Ft Miguel

Flashing lights - Kanye West

Christmas lights - Coldplay