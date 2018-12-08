  • Actualizado 19 Nov 2021 10:25

    Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

    Tendencias

    Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial canciones a la luz

    La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

    (Thot)

    08/12/2018 - 14:50 h CUT

    PRIMERA HORA 

    57:22

    La luz - Juanes

    New light - John Mayer 

    Light it up - Major Lazer 

    Lights - Ellie Goulding  

    Light my fire - The Doors 

    Bendita tu luz - Mana    

    Light - San Holo 

    Light on - Maggie Rogers 

    Light of the seven - Ramin Djawadi

    Lights down low - MAX 

    Lights out - Royal Blood 

    ----------------------------

    SEGUNDA HORA 

    57:03

    Lights on - Shawn Mendes 

    Light headed - David Guetta 

    Luz de día - Enanitos Verdes 

    Light of the world - Planetshakers 

    Lightning strike - Judas Priest 

    Un millón de años luz - Soda Stereo 

    Traveling light - Cliff DeMarks 

    Dance into the light - Phil Colins  

    Shine a light - The Rolling Stones 

    Blinded by the light - Bruce Springsteen 

    Red lights - Tiesto 

    Green Light - Lorde 

    ----------------------------

    TERCERA HORA 

    Shed a light - Robin Schulz 

    Lights out, words gone - Bombay Bicycle Club 

    Red morning light - Kings of Leon 

    The light is always green - The Housemartins  

    Paradise by the dashboard light - Meat Loaf

    One more light - Linkin Park 

    Crying lightning - Arctic Monkeys 

    Ride the lighnting - Metallica 

    Lost in your light - Dua Lipa Ft Miguel 

    Flashing lights - Kanye West 

    Christmas lights - Coldplay 

