EE.UU. hace oficial la salida de las Farc de la lista de grupos terroristas

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA - OCTOBER 20: The Colombian President, Ivan Duque Marquez (Not Seen), and the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, speak after a meeting on his first official visit to South America at Casa de Nariño Palace in Bogota, Colombia on October 20, 2021. Their talked-about strategic issues for Colombia and the region, like the growing wave of migration. The agenda, which will last for two days, begins with a bilateral meeting with President Iván Duque and the Vice President and Chancellor, Marta Lucía Ramírez, in which the shared priorities of both nations will be discussed, such as the promotion and protection of democracy. in the region, the policy of Peace with Legality, human rights and climate change. (Photo by Juancho Torres/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Anadolu Agency