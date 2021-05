Infracción de tránsito: Beneficios que se tienen al realizar el curso pedagógico

Lunes a viernes 7:00 a.m. a 8: 30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. a 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. a 11:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. a 1:00 p.m.

Sábados 8:00 a.m. a 9:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. a 11:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. a 1:00 p.m.