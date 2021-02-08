Aliste su bolsillo: Estos son los videojuegos que saldrán en el 2021

El 2021 será un año lleno de estrenos en videojuegos en las grandes marcas como Xbox, PlayStation y Nintendo, pero también los habrá para PC.
Entre los más esperados por los jugadores están ‘Resident Evil Village’, ‘Halo Infinite’ y ‘Forza’.
Por esta razón, conozca las fechas y programe su bolsillo para adquirir los mejores videojuegos de la temporada y aprovecho la nueva generación de consolas como la Series X/S y la PlayStation 5.
A continuación, vea la lista de los estrenos por meses que reveló Eurogamer:
Enero:
PC: Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues - 5 de enero
PS5, XSX: MXGP 2020 - 14 de enero
PC, PS4, Switch, XOne: Scott Pilgrim vs the World: edición complete - 14 de enero
Nintendo Switch: Hitman 3: Cloud Version - 20 de enero
PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X: Hitman 3 - 20 de enero
PS5, XSX: Ride 4 - 21 de enero
PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch: Gravity Heroes - 22 de enero
Cyber Shadow (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) - 26 de enero
PC: Stronghold: Warlords - 26 de enero
PC: Curious Expedition 2 - 28 de enero
Nintendp Switch: Heaven's Vault - 28 de enero
The Medium (PC, XSX) - 28 de enero
Febrero:
PS5, XSX: Control: Ultimate Edition - 2 de febrero
PS5: Destruction AllStars - 2 de febrero
PS4 – Nintendo Switch: Haven - 4 de febrero
PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X: Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood - 4 de febrero
Nioh Collection (PS5) - 5 de febrero
Nioh 2: The Complete Edition (PC) - 5 de febrero
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (PC, Switch) - 5 de febrero
Little Nightmares II (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) - 11 de febrero
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch) - 12 de febrero
Astrologaster (Switch) - 18 de febrero
Curse of the Dead Gods (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) - 23 de febrero
Persona 5 Strikers (PC, PS4, Switch) - 23 de febrero
Taxi Chaos (PS4, Switch, Xbox One) - 23 de febrero
Ghosts n' Goblins Resurrection (Switch) - 25 de febrero
Bravely Default 2 (Switch) - 26 de febrero
Marzo:
Harvest Moon: One World (Switch) - 2 de marzo
Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS5) - 2 de marzo
Apex Legends (Switch) - 9 de marzo
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (Switch) - 16 de marzo
Samurai Shodown (XSX) - 16 de marzo
Prince of Persia: Las Arenas del Tiempo Remake (PC, PS4, Xbox One) - 18 de marzo
Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (Switch) - 23 de marzo
Balan Wonderworld (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX) - 26 de marzo
It Takes Two (PC, PS4, PS5, XOne, XSX) - 26 de marzo
Monster Hunter Rise (Switch) - 26 de marzo
Disco Elysium - The Final Cut (PC, PS4, PS5) - Marzo
Hazel Sky (Switch) - Marzo
Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PC, PS4, PS5) - Marzo
King's Bounty 2 (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) - Marzo
Kosmokrats (Switch) - Marzo
Tunche (Switch) – Marzo
Abril:
Outriders (PC, PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) - 1 de abril
Guilty Gear - Strive (PC, PS4, PS5) - 9 de abril
MLB The Show 21 (PS4, PS5, XOne, XSX) - 20 de abril
Humankind (PC) - 22 de abril
NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) - 23 de abril
Judgement (PS5, XSX) - 23 de abril
New Pokémon Snap (Switch) - 30 de abril
Returnal (PS5) - 30 de abril
R-Type Final 2 (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) - 30 de abril
Terminator Resistance: Enhanced (PlayStation 5) - 30 de abril
Hoa (PC, Switch) – Abril
Mayo:
Resident Evil Village (PC, PS4, PS5, XOne, XSX) - 7 de mayo
Hood: Outlaws and Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) - 10 de mayo
Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX) - 14 de mayo
Deathloop (PC, PS5) - 21 de mayo
Biomutant (PC, PS4, Xbox One) - 25 de mayo
Mini Motorways (PC) - mayo de 2021