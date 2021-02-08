Aliste su bolsillo: Estos son los videojuegos que saldrán en el 2021

El 2021 será un año lleno de estrenos en videojuegos en las grandes marcas como Xbox, PlayStation y Nintendo, pero también los habrá para PC.

Entre los más esperados por los jugadores están ‘Resident Evil Village’, ‘Halo Infinite’ y ‘Forza’.

Por esta razón, conozca las fechas y programe su bolsillo para adquirir los mejores videojuegos de la temporada y aprovecho la nueva generación de consolas como la Series X/S y la PlayStation 5.

A continuación, vea la lista de los estrenos por meses que reveló Eurogamer:

Enero:

PC: Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues - 5 de enero

PS5, XSX: MXGP 2020 - 14 de enero

PC, PS4, Switch, XOne: Scott Pilgrim vs the World: edición complete - 14 de enero

Nintendo Switch: Hitman 3: Cloud Version - 20 de enero

PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X: Hitman 3 - 20 de enero

PS5, XSX: Ride 4 - 21 de enero

PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch: Gravity Heroes - 22 de enero

Cyber Shadow (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) - 26 de enero

PC: Stronghold: Warlords - 26 de enero

PC: Curious Expedition 2 - 28 de enero

Nintendp Switch: Heaven's Vault - 28 de enero

The Medium (PC, XSX) - 28 de enero

Febrero:

PS5, XSX: Control: Ultimate Edition - 2 de febrero

PS5: Destruction AllStars - 2 de febrero

PS4 – Nintendo Switch: Haven - 4 de febrero

PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X: Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood - 4 de febrero

Nioh Collection (PS5) - 5 de febrero

Nioh 2: The Complete Edition (PC) - 5 de febrero

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (PC, Switch) - 5 de febrero

Little Nightmares II (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) - 11 de febrero

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch) - 12 de febrero

Astrologaster (Switch) - 18 de febrero

Curse of the Dead Gods (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) - 23 de febrero

Persona 5 Strikers (PC, PS4, Switch) - 23 de febrero

Taxi Chaos (PS4, Switch, Xbox One) - 23 de febrero

Ghosts n' Goblins Resurrection (Switch) - 25 de febrero

Bravely Default 2 (Switch) - 26 de febrero

Marzo:

Harvest Moon: One World (Switch) - 2 de marzo

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS5) - 2 de marzo

Apex Legends (Switch) - 9 de marzo

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (Switch) - 16 de marzo

Samurai Shodown (XSX) - 16 de marzo

Prince of Persia: Las Arenas del Tiempo Remake (PC, PS4, Xbox One) - 18 de marzo

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (Switch) - 23 de marzo

Balan Wonderworld (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX) - 26 de marzo

It Takes Two (PC, PS4, PS5, XOne, XSX) - 26 de marzo

Monster Hunter Rise (Switch) - 26 de marzo

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut (PC, PS4, PS5) - Marzo

Hazel Sky (Switch) - Marzo

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PC, PS4, PS5) - Marzo

King's Bounty 2 (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) - Marzo

Kosmokrats (Switch) - Marzo

Tunche (Switch) – Marzo

Abril:

Outriders (PC, PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) - 1 de abril

Guilty Gear - Strive (PC, PS4, PS5) - 9 de abril

MLB The Show 21 (PS4, PS5, XOne, XSX) - 20 de abril

Humankind (PC) - 22 de abril

NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) - 23 de abril

Judgement (PS5, XSX) - 23 de abril

New Pokémon Snap (Switch) - 30 de abril

Returnal (PS5) - 30 de abril

R-Type Final 2 (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) - 30 de abril

Terminator Resistance: Enhanced (PlayStation 5) - 30 de abril

Hoa (PC, Switch) – Abril

Mayo:

Resident Evil Village (PC, PS4, PS5, XOne, XSX) - 7 de mayo

Hood: Outlaws and Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) - 10 de mayo

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX) - 14 de mayo

Deathloop (PC, PS5) - 21 de mayo

Biomutant (PC, PS4, Xbox One) - 25 de mayo

Mini Motorways (PC) - mayo de 2021