Aliste su bolsillo: Estos son los videojuegos que saldrán en el 2021

La mayoría de los estrenos estarán disponibles en las consolas de la nueva generación.

Resident Evil Village, en la lista de los videojuegos más esperados del 2021. Foto: YouTube: Resident Evil

08/02/2021 - ( hace 2 horas )

El 2021 será un año lleno de estrenos en videojuegos en las grandes marcas como Xbox, PlayStation y Nintendo, pero también los habrá para PC.

Entre los más esperados por los jugadores están ‘Resident Evil Village’, ‘Halo Infinite’ y ‘Forza’.

Por esta razón, conozca las fechas y programe su bolsillo para adquirir los mejores videojuegos de la temporada y aprovecho la nueva generación de consolas como la Series X/S y la PlayStation 5.

A continuación, vea la lista de los estrenos por meses que reveló Eurogamer:

Enero:

PC: Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues - 5 de enero

PS5, XSX: MXGP 2020 - 14 de enero

PC, PS4, Switch, XOne: Scott Pilgrim vs the World: edición complete - 14 de enero

Nintendo Switch: Hitman 3: Cloud Version - 20 de enero

PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X: Hitman 3 - 20 de enero

PS5, XSX: Ride 4 - 21 de enero

PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch: Gravity Heroes - 22 de enero

Cyber Shadow (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) - 26 de enero

PC: Stronghold: Warlords - 26 de enero

PC: Curious Expedition 2 - 28 de enero

Nintendp Switch: Heaven's Vault - 28 de enero

The Medium (PC, XSX) - 28 de enero

Febrero:

PS5, XSX: Control: Ultimate Edition - 2 de febrero

PS5: Destruction AllStars - 2 de febrero

PS4 – Nintendo Switch: Haven - 4 de febrero

PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X: Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood - 4 de febrero

Nioh Collection (PS5) - 5 de febrero

Nioh 2: The Complete Edition (PC) - 5 de febrero

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (PC, Switch) - 5 de febrero

Little Nightmares II (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) - 11 de febrero

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch) - 12 de febrero

Astrologaster (Switch) - 18 de febrero

Curse of the Dead Gods (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) - 23 de febrero

Persona 5 Strikers (PC, PS4, Switch) - 23 de febrero

Taxi Chaos (PS4, Switch, Xbox One) - 23 de febrero

Ghosts n' Goblins Resurrection (Switch) - 25 de febrero

Bravely Default 2 (Switch) - 26 de febrero

Marzo:

Harvest Moon: One World (Switch) - 2 de marzo

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS5) - 2 de marzo

Apex Legends (Switch) - 9 de marzo

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (Switch) - 16 de marzo

Samurai Shodown (XSX) - 16 de marzo

Prince of Persia: Las Arenas del Tiempo Remake (PC, PS4, Xbox One) - 18 de marzo

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (Switch) - 23 de marzo

Balan Wonderworld (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX) - 26 de marzo

It Takes Two (PC, PS4, PS5, XOne, XSX) - 26 de marzo

Monster Hunter Rise (Switch) - 26 de marzo

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut (PC, PS4, PS5) - Marzo

Hazel Sky (Switch) - Marzo

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PC, PS4, PS5) - Marzo

King's Bounty 2 (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) - Marzo

Kosmokrats (Switch) - Marzo

Tunche (Switch) – Marzo

Abril:

 Outriders (PC, PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) - 1 de abril

Guilty Gear - Strive (PC, PS4, PS5) - 9 de abril

MLB The Show 21 (PS4, PS5, XOne, XSX) - 20 de abril

Humankind (PC) - 22 de abril

NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) - 23 de abril

Judgement (PS5, XSX) - 23 de abril

New Pokémon Snap (Switch) - 30 de abril

Returnal (PS5) - 30 de abril

R-Type Final 2 (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) - 30 de abril

Terminator Resistance: Enhanced (PlayStation 5) - 30 de abril

Hoa (PC, Switch) – Abril

Mayo:

Resident Evil Village (PC, PS4, PS5, XOne, XSX) - 7 de mayo

Hood: Outlaws and Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) - 10 de mayo

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX) - 14 de mayo

Deathloop (PC, PS5) - 21 de mayo

Biomutant (PC, PS4, Xbox One) - 25 de mayo

Mini Motorways (PC) - mayo de 2021

