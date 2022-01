Víctor Escobar autorizó donar sus órganos antes que le practicaran la eutanasia

Victor Escobar, 60, a multi-disease patient awaiting euthanasia, rests in his house on October 13, 2021 in Cali, Colombia. - Burdened by ailments, V�ctor Escobar decided to die on January 7, 2022 and make it public. One of the first Latin Americans to receive euthanasia without being terminally ill, wanted to be "a door" for other chronic patients to access assisted death, under the protection of a recent decision by the Colombian justice. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) / LUIS ROBAYO